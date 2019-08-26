Syscoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $936,324.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and Bittylicious. Syscoin has a total market cap of $15.97 million and $936,324.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00710474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013587 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 561,569,504 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Binance, YoBit, Bittylicious, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

