Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,297 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines accounts for approximately 5.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Tc Pipelines worth $84,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 58.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 8.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,109,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,951,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 13.2% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 60.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 579,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,780,000 after purchasing an additional 218,097 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Sunday, August 4th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,319. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

