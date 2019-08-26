Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Up 209.8% in August

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, a growth of 209.8% from the July 15th total of 202,300 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of TCRR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. 221,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

