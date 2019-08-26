Teck Resources’ (TECK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 2,213,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,073,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 73.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 199,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 35.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Teck Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

