Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $7.50. Tellurian shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 104,685 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Gabelli started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Tellurian’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

