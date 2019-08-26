TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.61

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.61 and traded as low as $46.89. TELUS shares last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 258,832 shares trading hands.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$56.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.88%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

