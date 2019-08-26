Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.09

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $7.67. Textainer Group shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 4,273 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $12.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $13.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $438.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.16). Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $155.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

