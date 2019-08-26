Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $764.98 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Tezos has a market cap of $764.98 million and $8.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00011217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $7.50. During the last week, Tezos has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $32.15, $20.33 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

