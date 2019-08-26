The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.07

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and traded as high as $52.80. The Parkmead Group shares last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 115,077 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.32.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Energy Economics. The company produces gas from a portfolio of 4 fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 28 exploration and production blocks under license.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.