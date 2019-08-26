TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXMD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.16.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,524. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $675.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 15,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,472,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,844.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 52,405 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $155,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,166,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,773,014.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 160,549 shares of company stock worth $465,467 over the last ninety days. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

