TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) vs. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Financial Contrast

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Homology Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $16.10 million 41.20 -$132.62 million ($0.59) -4.66 Homology Medicines $3.68 million 225.68 -$57.22 million ($2.00) -9.45

Homology Medicines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TherapeuticsMD. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TherapeuticsMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of TherapeuticsMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Homology Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -913.07% -212.57% -72.82% Homology Medicines -3,232.67% -38.74% -30.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TherapeuticsMD and Homology Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 0 1 5 0 2.83 Homology Medicines 0 1 3 0 2.75

TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 221.21%. Homology Medicines has a consensus price target of $30.13, indicating a potential upside of 59.48%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than Homology Medicines.

Summary

TherapeuticsMD beats Homology Medicines on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms. The company also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. In addition, it commercializes IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle, and eye in gene editing and gene therapy modalities. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; and HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.