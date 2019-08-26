Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 727 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 375.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.07. 632,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,339. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.68 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.00 and a 200-day moving average of $173.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

