Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,518. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated an “average” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

