Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,074,000 after buying an additional 93,220 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

FNF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. 25,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,599. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.