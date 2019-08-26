Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Alliance Data Systems worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 739.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADS. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ADS traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.41. 752,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $250.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

