Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,873 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 218.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 163.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,619.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.85. 1,278,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Consumer Edge started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.