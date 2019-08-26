Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises about 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Motco bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 76,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

