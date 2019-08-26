Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 912 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

