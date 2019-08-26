Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $58,685.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $58,685.00 and approximately $37,444.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00715403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013761 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

