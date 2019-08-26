TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Trading Down 11.6%

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR)’s share price dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.50, approximately 1,067,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,262,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53.

About TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

