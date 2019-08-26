TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) PT Set at $19.00 by B. Riley

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) has been assigned a $19.00 price target by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close.

TIVO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut TiVo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of TiVo stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,313. The company has a market capitalization of $962.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.20. TiVo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TiVo by 442.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TiVo by 1,223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TiVo by 430.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in TiVo by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,265,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 781,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in TiVo by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,746,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 462,144 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

