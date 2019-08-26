Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after buying an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,336 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,405 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.74. 554,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,302,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

