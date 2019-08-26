Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.46. 67,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.20. 3M Co has a one year low of $155.27 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.