Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,354,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.29. 226,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,529. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $134.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.