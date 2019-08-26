Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 13,773 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,656,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,541,000 after acquiring an additional 497,167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,210,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 154,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 694,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,021. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

