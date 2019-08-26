Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 22,900 Shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 82.1% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 62,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 12.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 75.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 324.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 309,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 16.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 121,125 shares during the period.

Shares of BGIO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.42. 16,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

