Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,886 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 45,469 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 378.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. 5,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,151. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $10.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.