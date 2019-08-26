Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Total by 170.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Total by 65.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.56. 73,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

