Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 1,608,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on CLUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Town Sports International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Town Sports International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of Town Sports International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. 307,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Town Sports International has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Town Sports International had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Town Sports International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

