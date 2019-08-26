Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Trex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti cut Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.78.

Shares of TREX opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Trex has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $374,348.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $917,819.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,642.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,275 shares of company stock worth $6,487,036. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Trex by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

