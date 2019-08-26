Trident Group (TRDT) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $10,436.00 and $3.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00251076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01296028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094956 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

