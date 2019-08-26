Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $831.68 Million

Analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to post $831.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.36 million and the highest is $845.00 million. Tronox posted sales of $456.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,242. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,948.56. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,510 shares in the company, valued at $825,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,027 shares of company stock worth $379,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tronox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $8,650,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tronox by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 440,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

