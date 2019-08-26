TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.20

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.00. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 32,722 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $258.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $115.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 480,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 4.4% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 134,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

