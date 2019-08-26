TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.80. TSS shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 26,815 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.