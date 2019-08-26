TTC Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. TTC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, UEX and DEx.top. In the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC Protocol alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00717495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TTC Protocol is www.ttc.eco. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.