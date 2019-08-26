TurtleCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $777,212.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $777,212.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 51,946,886,782 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

