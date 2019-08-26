Two Shields Investments (LON:TSI) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Two Shields Investments PLC (LON:TSI)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), approximately 8,668,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.55.

About Two Shields Investments (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

