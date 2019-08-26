Typerium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $86.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Typerium has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00251505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.01290470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00095009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.