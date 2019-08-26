U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.08. 126,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,491. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

