UBS Group Downgrades Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.15. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 97,500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $8,211,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,291 shares in the company, valued at $32,414,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,809 shares of company stock worth $14,470,796. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,951,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

