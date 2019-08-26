UBS Group Raises Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $37.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of DKS opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

