UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Volvo (STO:VOLV-B)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VOLV-B. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 203 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 170 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 175 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC set a SEK 150 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 143 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 160.

Shares of STO VOLV-B opened at SEK 127.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 140.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 140.81. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

