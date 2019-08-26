Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UCTT. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

UCTT stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. THB Asset Management grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 475,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 171,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 451.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 399,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

