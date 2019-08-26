United Fire Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. 4,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.