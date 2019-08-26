United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get United Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ UIHC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,932. The stock has a market cap of $546.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,201.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,960 shares of company stock worth $154,186. 52.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,593,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 599,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 136,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 127,709 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 118,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.