United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

