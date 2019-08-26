United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 51,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

NYSE:UTX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,417. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

