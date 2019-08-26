Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. 100,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

