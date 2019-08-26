USDQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133,533.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, USDQ has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $133,533.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00067557 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00352791 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006854 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001212 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,507,834 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

