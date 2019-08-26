Valens GroWorks (CVE:VGW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Valens GroWorks Corp. (CVE:VGW)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.33, approximately 91,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 729,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Valens GroWorks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $406.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.84.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valens GroWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens GroWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.